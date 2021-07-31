 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

13-year-old Indian boy 'hangs himself' after getting scolded for losing money in online game

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

The minor lost ₹40,000 while playing an online game called Free Fire (Representational image)
The minor lost ₹40,000 while playing an online game called Free Fire (Representational image)
  • Mother was notified about bank transaction through a message.
  • Boy hung himself from the ceiling fan without anyone knowing.
  • Boy left a "suicide note", confessing losing money in an online game.

BHOPAL: A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide after losing ₹40,000 in an online game, in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, India Today reported on Saturday.

The publication said that the 13-year-old boy reportedly "hung himself" from the ceiling fan after getting a scolding from his mother over the loss of the money.

According to India Today, the deceased boy and his sister were home alone when he took the extreme step without anyone noticing.

The police quoted the deceased boy’s mother as saying that she had been notified of a withdrawal of ₹,1,500 from her bank account through a text message on her phone when she was still at work.

Upon being notified, the boy’s mother called him to confirm that the transaction has taken place, said the police, adding that the boy admitted losing it an online game called Free Fire, the report said.

Related items

They further stated that the mother scolded her son for the mistake which followed with the boy allegedly ending his life.

During the probe, the police also found a suicide note left by the boy, which contained a confession about losing a total of ₹40,000 in the online game, the publication reported.

The deceased was handed over to the family after an autopsy, said the police, adding that further investigations were underway.

According to the report, the police was investigating if it was the boy himself who made the transactions or someone else has threatened him into doing it.

More From World:

10-year-old Indian boy hangs himself in bid to re-enact Bhagat Singh's execution

10-year-old Indian boy hangs himself in bid to re-enact Bhagat Singh's execution
Pak vs WI: Muhammad Rizwan makes world record by scoring most T20 runs in a year

Pak vs WI: Muhammad Rizwan makes world record by scoring most T20 runs in a year
Four days on, Turkey continues to battle forest fires

Four days on, Turkey continues to battle forest fires
Joe Biden decides to appoint Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan as religious freedom commission chief

Joe Biden decides to appoint Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan as religious freedom commission chief
Saudi Arabian judoka faces Israeli opponent at Tokyo Olympics

Saudi Arabian judoka faces Israeli opponent at Tokyo Olympics
Turkish military not to get involved in Afghanistan's combat mission

Turkish military not to get involved in Afghanistan's combat mission
Indian woman allegedly raped by taxi driver on her way home from work

Indian woman allegedly raped by taxi driver on her way home from work
Pak-US relations 'normal' despite no call between Biden, PM Imran Khan: US diplomat

Pak-US relations 'normal' despite no call between Biden, PM Imran Khan: US diplomat
Saudi Arabia allows fully-vaccinated tourists to visit the kingdom

Saudi Arabia allows fully-vaccinated tourists to visit the kingdom
Coronavirus Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox: CDC internal report

Coronavirus Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox: CDC internal report
Biden asks every US govt worker to get Covid jabs or wear masks

Biden asks every US govt worker to get Covid jabs or wear masks
Four billion coronavirus jabs administered globally

Four billion coronavirus jabs administered globally

Latest

view all