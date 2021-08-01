Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox shower Lisa Kudrow with praises on 58th birthday

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox posted heartfelt tributes for Lisa Kudrow as she rang in her 58th birthday

American actors Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are gushing over their close friend and costar Lisa Kudrow on her 58th birthday.

The Friends divas posted heartfelt tributes for their BFF as she rang in her 58th birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Jen shared photos of her and Lisa, and wrote: “Happy birthday my Floosh. Making me laugh THIS hard since day 1… Love you @lisakudrow.”

Courteney too waxed poetic about her friend as she shared a photo of her and Lisa from HBO Max’s Friends reunion.



“Happy birthday my Loot. You are the most unique, loving, direct, honest, smart, funny, talented, serious competitive gamer I know,” she wrote.

“Not to mention talented writer, loving mother and wife. And that’s just the beginning of the list. Thanks for bringing so much joy into all of our lives. I love you,” she added.

"Ps. I just have one question… Did you ever find out what they were feeding smelly cat?" she quipped before concluding.

