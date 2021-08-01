Five children die as roof of house collapses in Punjab’s Shujabad

Five children die and three others sustain injuries when a roof of a house collapses in Shujabad.



MULTAN: At least five children died and three others sustained injuries when a roof of a house collapsed in the Shujabad area of Multan on Sunday afternoon, Geo News reported Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place when the roof of a room they were sitting in suddenly collapsed.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies and the injured from under the debris of the collapsed roof.

Rescue officials said they have shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment. Three people sustained serious injuries, however, their condition is said to be out of danger.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rains in different cities of Punjab disrupted life on July 20, with streets severely inundated and at least two people killed in various rain-related accidents.

Low-lying areas in Faisalabad and Mianwali lay flooded, with water flowing into houses. Heavy rains were also reported in Gujranwala, Jhang and Murree.