 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Five children die as roof of house collapses in Punjab’s Shujabad

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

  • Five children die and three others sustain injuries when a roof of a house collapses in Shujabad.
  • The incident took place when the roof suddenly fell on the children. 
  • Rescue officials retrieve the bodies and the injured from under the debris.

MULTAN: At least five children died and three others sustained injuries when a roof of a house collapsed in the Shujabad area of Multan on Sunday afternoon, Geo News reported Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place when the roof of a room they were sitting in suddenly collapsed.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies and the injured from under the debris of the collapsed roof. 

Rescue officials said they have shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment. Three people sustained serious injuries, however, their condition is said to be out of danger.    

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rains in different cities of Punjab disrupted life on July 20, with streets severely inundated and at least two people killed in various rain-related accidents.

Low-lying areas in Faisalabad and Mianwali lay flooded, with water flowing into houses. Heavy rains were also reported in Gujranwala, Jhang and Murree. 

More From Pakistan:

4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Swat

4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Swat
Police arrest US woman for driving around with two dead kids in car

Police arrest US woman for driving around with two dead kids in car
PM Imran commends FBR for record revenue collection in July

PM Imran commends FBR for record revenue collection in July
Pakistan urges India to adhere to rules as UNSC president

Pakistan urges India to adhere to rules as UNSC president
Fourth wave of COVID-19 infections hitting country hard: Asad Umar

Fourth wave of COVID-19 infections hitting country hard: Asad Umar
PM Imran Khan takes live calls from citizens

PM Imran Khan takes live calls from citizens
Court seeks charge sheet against suspects selling ‘stolen’ Pfizer vaccine

Court seeks charge sheet against suspects selling ‘stolen’ Pfizer vaccine
Sindh govt to run 24-hour vaccination centres in each district of Karachi

Sindh govt to run 24-hour vaccination centres in each district of Karachi
Taliban won’t allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Taliban won’t allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Pakistan cannot bear burden of more Afghan refugees: Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan cannot bear burden of more Afghan refugees: Moeed Yusuf
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 5,000 mark for first time since April 29

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 5,000 mark for first time since April 29
Govt issues promotion policy for all Punjab boards

Govt issues promotion policy for all Punjab boards

Latest

view all