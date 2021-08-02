 
health
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus, reports 4,858 fresh infections

  • Pakistan records 4,858 new coronavirus cases after 56,414 tests taken in last 24 hours, NCOC data shows.
  • National Command and Operation Centre places positivity rate at 8.61%
  • Number of active cases stands at 73,213.

ISLAMABAD: Another 40 people have died in Pakistan due to the global coronavirus epidemic and 4,858 new cases have also been reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's statistics, 56,414 COVID-19  tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 4,858 were confirmed to be positive.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases in the country is 8.61%.

The number of deaths has risen to 23,462 and the total number of cases has reached 1,039,965.

In addition to this, 1,316 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 943,020 while the number of active cases is 73,213.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total number of cases in Sindh are 385,414, 144,848 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 357,735 in Punjab, 88,093 in Islamabad, 30,502 in Balochistan, 24,891 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 8,212 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

