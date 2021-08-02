Two PTI MPs in contact with PPP, claims Saeed Ghani

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Saeed Ghani.

LONDON: Lashing out at the federal government, PPP senior leader Saeed Ghani hinted at launching an anti-government movement in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News in London, Ghani said PPP may launch an anti-government movement soon.

“Two Sindh Assembly lawmakers belonging to the PTI are in contact with PPP," he said, adding that the party's other MPAs and MNAs from Sindh are ready to join PPP.

Criticising the PTI-led federal government, Ghani said that the Centre is only playing politics on the issue of a lockdown. He said that PTI can never “conquer” Sindh.

The PPP leader also slammed the government for not taking all political parties into confidence on the Afghan issue.

Responding to a question about PDM, Ghani said the alliance posed no threat to the government. Differences were created under a conspiracy to keep PPP and ANP away from PDM, he added.

Last week, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said general elections in the country "can take place at any time" and asked his party members to be prepared for such a situation.



"PTI will form govt in Sindh in future"

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had claimed that PTI will form a government in Sindh in the future.

Addressing a function in Rawalpindi, Rashid had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a government in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and will also form one in Sindh.

Criticising the lockdown in Sindh, which came into effect today for nine days amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the interior minister had said that the Sindh government was harming its own self by placing the whole province under a lockdown.

"Imran Khan's smart lockdown was appreciated by the whole world. There was no harm in copying Imran Khan's initiative," Rashid had said.