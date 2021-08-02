 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Boy writes with his toes, passes grade 12 exams with 70% marks

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Photo credits: Indian Media.
Photo credits: Indian Media. 

  • Tuskar was born with a disability that prevented him from being able to use his hands. 
  • Tushar refused help from a writer and extra time to solve the exams. 
  • Tushar aspires to be an engineer, his parents are fully supportive of him. 

Tushar Vishwakarma, a 12th class student from Lucknow, India, born with a disability, passed his 12th-grade exams with 70% marks by writing with his toes, Indian media has reported.

Vishwakarma was born with a disability that prevented him from being able to use his hands. However, his passion for learning has not kept him from achieving things a normal student can.

Tushar recently passed the 12th-grade exams by writing with his toes and scored 70% marks. 

Tushar's story is an example of unfaltering courage and grit.  

"Since birth, both my hands do not function, but I never considered it as a shortcoming. When my two elder siblings started going to school, I also requested my parents that I wanted to go to school, but the hurdle was how would I write. I tried to copy my siblings when they studied and turned my toes into my hands," said Tushar, who studies at the Creative Convent College in Lucknow.

Tushar aspires to become an engineer and his father, who works at a small private company, is fully supportive of his son.

"My father Rajesh Vishwakarma faced a tough time in ensuring my admission. He went to various schools but they refused. Finally, he succeeded. I overcame my disability and started writing with my toes. I practised for almost six hours a day and then started writing fast. I can also turn the pages of books with my toes," Tushar added. 

Tushar refused to take help from a writer and even refused the offer of extra time in the board exams. 

He attempted the exams like a regular student and answered the exam with black and blue pens.

More From World:

Israel's top court holds hearing on Sheikh Jarrah evictions

Israel's top court holds hearing on Sheikh Jarrah evictions
Combining AstraZeneca, mRNA coronavirus vaccines is effective: study

Combining AstraZeneca, mRNA coronavirus vaccines is effective: study
US to take in thousands more Afghan refugees under Priority Two programme

US to take in thousands more Afghan refugees under Priority Two programme
Afghan president blames country's 'deteriorating' situation on US withdrawal

Afghan president blames country's 'deteriorating' situation on US withdrawal
UK, Japan, Israel plan booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccine

UK, Japan, Israel plan booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH: Post-pandemic separation from owners is a dog's life

WATCH: Post-pandemic separation from owners is a dog's life
Firefighters in Turkey continue battle to control wildfires

Firefighters in Turkey continue battle to control wildfires
Incredible dog that can paint wows the internet

Incredible dog that can paint wows the internet
Quaid-e-Azam balloon sparks panic among Indian officials in occupied Kashmir

Quaid-e-Azam balloon sparks panic among Indian officials in occupied Kashmir

Riyadh: Police arrest four for pranking people in public places

Riyadh: Police arrest four for pranking people in public places
Vaccinated people can transmit virus if infected with Delta variant: study

Vaccinated people can transmit virus if infected with Delta variant: study
13-year-old Indian boy 'hangs himself' after getting scolded for losing money in online game

13-year-old Indian boy 'hangs himself' after getting scolded for losing money in online game

Latest

view all