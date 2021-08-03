67 more perish in Pakistan amid devastating coronavirus surge

Pakistan reports another 67 deaths from COVID-19, more than 3,500 cases, National Command and Operation data shows.

Number of deaths from coronavirus in the country rises to 23,529.

Positivity rate stands at 7.19%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 67 new coronavirus deaths, raising the nationwide tally to 23,529 on Tuesday.



About 3,582 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the data issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on its official web portal.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan stood at 7.19% with 75,373 active cases across the country.

The NCOC data reveals that at least 49,798 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,582 came back positive.



Meanwhile, 682,290 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far.

In addition to this, 1,355 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 944,375, while the total number of cases has reached 1,043,277.



In a province-wise breakdown, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 387,261, 145,306 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 358,387 in Punjab, 88,344 in Islamabad, 30,627 in Balochistan, 25,034 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 8,318 in Gilgit-Baltistan.