Alleged abduction of Afghan envoy's daughter: Kabul security team meets IG Islamabad

Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan. File photo

Afghan security team called on Islamabad IG in connection with the investigations into the alleged abduction of their ambassador’s daughter.

The IG briefed the Afghan delegation headed by DG Security and Border Affairs Hassan Faizi about the investigation report of the incident.

Sources privy to the development said that two officials of the Afghan intelligence agency were among the members of the delegation.

ISLAMABAD: An Afghan security team called on the Islamabad inspector-general of police (IGP) at the Foreign Office Tuesday, in connection with the probe into the alleged abduction of Afghan Ambassador Najib Alikhil's daughter.



Reports surfaced that the ambassador's daughter, Silsila Alikhil, had been "abducted and tortured. The Afghan foreign ministry had said that the girl was "abducted for several hours" in the federal capital last month after which Pakistani authorities launched a probe into the incident.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamilur Rehman briefed the Afghan delegation headed by DG Security and Border Affairs, Hassan Faizi, about the investigation report of the incident.

Sources privy to the development said the two officials of the Afghan intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) were among the members of the delegation.

The Afghan security team will hold a meeting with the investigation team of the Islamabad Police on Wednesday, sources added.

Investigations completed

Speaking to the media on Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that Pakistan had completed the investigation into the alleged abduction of the daughter of the former Afghan ambassador to Pakistan.

Ahmed had said Pakistan would inform the Afghan team from Kabul about the investigation of the incident, adding, “If the Afghan team wants it can also hold meetings with the taxi drivers in which the ambassador’s daughter had traveled”.

The four-member team from Kabul had arrived in Islamabad on Sunday.



Earlier on July 18, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed had said that the incident involving the ambassador's daughter "was not an abduction" at all.

"This is an international conspiracy. An agenda of RAW," he had said, while speaking to Geo News on programme "Naya Pakistan".

He had said that the envoy's daughter had first claimed that her phone was stolen, "and later handed her phone over but with the data deleted".

He had said that the CCTV footage of the time of the incident had been reviewed and it was found that there were not two, but three taxis that she had used to travel from Islamabad.

"The girl went from F-7 to Daman Koh and then over to the F-9 Park area," the minister had said, detailing the events of that day.



He had said that when the girl stepped out of the home, she walked over to Khadda Market first for shopping.

"The girl also used her mobile phone internet services while at Daman Koh," he had said.