Twitter partners with Reuters and AP to quash misinformation

twitter logo — File.

Twitter partners with Reuters and Associated Press (AP) to target misinformation.

Twitter says its curation team will collaborate with both news organisations to swiftly provide credible context to tweets.

"We are committed to making sure that when people come to Twitter to see what’s happening, they are able to easily find reliable information," says Twitter.

In a bid to provide reliable information to its users and contain misinformation, Twitter is partnering with Reuters and the Associated Press.

In a blog post on Monday, Twitter said that its curation team will collaborate with both news organisations (separately) to swiftly provide credible context to tweets, hoping to quash misinformation before it spirals out of control, according to a report published on Mashable.

"We are committed to making sure that when people come to Twitter to see what’s happening, they are able to easily find reliable information," wrote Twitter.

"Twitter will be able to expand the scale and increase the speed of our efforts to provide timely, authoritative context across the wide range of global topics and conversations that happen on Twitter every day."

However, Twitter states its partnership with Reuters and AP will help it increase the efficiency of this work, letting it quickly provide credible resources as Trends are only beginning to emerge.

It will also present context on popular topics before they go viral, and use Reuters and AP's support to improve features.



"We're excited to partner with Twitter to leverage our deep global and local expertise to serve the public conversation with reliable information," said Reuters' Hazel Baker in a statement.

"AP has a long history of working closely with Twitter, along with other platforms, to expand the reach of factual journalism," said AP's Tom Januszewski. "This work is core to our mission."

The collaborations will initially focus on tweets in English, however, Twitter has expressed an intention to eventually expand globally to other languages.