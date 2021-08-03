Arizona man killed by bees while rescuing a child

Photo: File.

29-year-old David Santiago from Arizona was stung hundreds of times by the bees as he tried saving a child.

The child, along with six other people, was also stung hundreds of times but survived.

A large open hive, estimated around 100 pounds, was located in a tree in Marana, Pima County, the Northwest Fire District says.

ARIZONA: A man was killed after being attacked by a large swarm of bees as he was trying to rescue a child in Arizona, Newsweek reported Tuesday.

Per the piece, the man, identified as 29-year-old David Santiago, worked as a landscaper in Marana in Pima County. The incident took place on July 29 as he was trying to save a child from the bees. In the process, he was attacked by the bees that stung him hundreds of times. The stings lead to his ultimate death.

The report says the child was also stung hundreds of times but survived the attack. Aside from the deceased man and the child, at least six others were attacked by the bees, including three firefighters on the same day in Marana.

According to the Northwest Fire District, its crews were dispatched to the area of Moore Road and Thomas Arron Drive in reference to a bee swarm at about 12pm. It reported that at least six individuals were stung multiple times during the incident.

"We can confirm one fatality, an adult male. A large open hive, estimated around 100 pounds, was located in a tree nearby," Northwest Fire District wrote on Twitter after the incident.





