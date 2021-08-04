 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham leaves fans divided as she shares her new royal-styled dress

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Victoria Beckham leaves fans divided as she shares her new royal-styled dress

Victoria Beckham seemingly failed to impress her hubby David Beckham and fans with her latest dress design on Wednesday.

The renowned fashion designer's latest design, which has a serious royal element to it, left fans divided as some of them reacted to the royal-inspired winter dress.

David Beckham's wife took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared her new dress with the caption: "There's a sense of juxtaposition in this season’s dresses – military hardware detailing combined with delicate ruffles and pleats #VBAW21."

The dress reportedly costs £1450 and is giving fans distinctively retro vibes. It features gold shank buttons and the skirt has wide pleats all over.

The pie crust collar was a key feature in Princess Diana's wardrobe throughout the 80s - Prince Harry's mom often teamed hers with a skirt suit, midi skirt or pinstripe trousers.

Kate Middleton - The Duchess of Cambridge - has also often rocked this type of neckline too, showing she looks to her late mother-in-law for inspiration in retro styles.

Sharing a picture of her favourite dress, Victoria Beckham wrote: "One of my favourite New York looks is now available at victoriabeckham.com and in our Dover Street store! @davidbeckham loves it too!" 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spread colour of love as they enjoy romantic road trip

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spread colour of love as they enjoy romantic road trip
DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology

DaBaby loses more gigs despite new apology

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga delight fans as they announce new album ‘Love for Sale'

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga delight fans as they announce new album ‘Love for Sale'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to TikTok videos of a lookalike: 'It freaked me out'

Jennifer Aniston reacts to TikTok videos of a lookalike: 'It freaked me out'
Jennifer Aniston reveals her stance on COVID-19 vaccines

Jennifer Aniston reveals her stance on COVID-19 vaccines
Ushna Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Ushna Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth's daughter set to become first woman to hold the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines

Queen Elizabeth's daughter set to become first woman to hold the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines
Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract

Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract
'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The actor who played Hayme Hatun's brother passes away

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The actor who played Hayme Hatun's brother passes away
Lizzo announces to release new album 'Rumors'

Lizzo announces to release new album 'Rumors'

Kanye West hints at collaboration with The Weeknd?

Kanye West hints at collaboration with The Weeknd?
Rita Ora, Taika Waititi make red carpet debut as couple

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi make red carpet debut as couple

Latest

view all