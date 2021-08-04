 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
'Dictatorial regime': Pakistan slams India for not allowing foreign journalists to visit Azad Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to the media. Photo: SMQs Twitter account
  • FM Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari call out India for trying to gag independent media. 
  • Qureshi says move "another damning indication" that space for free speech is shrinking in India. 
  • "We want India to allow independent journalists to visit IOK and let them report facts," says Fawad Chaudhry. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called out India for refusing to allow five foreign journalists from travelling to Azad Kashmir, to cover an Azad Kashmir Assembly session. 

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pointed out how the Indian government's decision was indicative that the incumbent "dictatorial regime" in India was shrinking space for independent journalism. 

"The denial of permission by India to 5 international journalists to travel to Pakistan, in which a visit to the Azad Kashmir Assembly was scheduled, is another damning indication of shrinking space for free speech and independent journalism under a dictatorial regime," he tweeted.

'So much for freedom of expression'

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also slammed New Delhi for refusing permission to the international journalists to visit Azad Kashmir. 

The minister urged India to allow journalists to visit Indian occupied Kashmir and report on the disputed territory.

"India has refused to allow five foreign journalists permission to visit Pak, they were supposed to attend 5th August session of Azad Kashmir Assembly, so much of #FreedomofExpression we want India to allow independent Journalists to visit IOK and let them report facts," he tweeted. 

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that while Pakistan had nothing to hide from the world in Azad Kashmir, India, on the other hand, wanted exactly that. 

"The difference is simple @fawadchaudhry. We want the world to see what is happening in azad kashmir and they want to hide what is happening in indian occupied kashmir. The difference between right and wrong cannot get more stark than this," he wrote. 

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari wondered whether the foreign journalists will expose the Modi regime for its attempt to gag independent media. 

"Why did we expect otherwise from the fascist Modi regime? Question is whether these foreign journos will now report on this refusal and expose the growing myth of Indian democracy under fascist Modi?" she asked. 

