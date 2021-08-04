 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi: PTI MNA Amir Liaquat booked for allegedly harassing traffic wardens

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Karachi: PTI MNA Amir Liaquat booked for allegedly harassing traffic wardens

  • PTI MNA Amir Liaqat booked for reportedly harassing traffic police officials
  • Liaquat shouted "this is my area" and "get out of here" at the traffic police officials. 
  • Liaquat says the traffic police were demanding money from people. 

Karachi: A complaint has been filed against PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat by a Karachi traffic police warden for reportedly harassing an assistant sub-inspector and head constable.

ASI Shahid Miran of traffic section of Ferozabad lodged a report against the PTI MNA.

The complaint was filed at the Ferozabad police station.

 The ASI reported that he and the head constable were on duty when a vehicle arrived at 4:32pm Tuesday evening. Three people came out of the vehicle and started shouting at them.

One of the three people identified himself as MNA Amir Liaqyat and shouted at him, “This is my area, what are you guys doing here? Get out of here.”

Related items

Liaquat said the traffic police officers were not locals and asked to check their ID and vaccine cards.

Upon inspecting the vaccine card, the PTI MNA said it was not correct and started forcibly putting the ASI and head constable inside a car.

The complaint read that Liaquat also threatened the traffic cops that he could get them fired.

A day earlier, the PTI MNA shared a video on his Twitter account where he could be seen lashing at a traffic police officer.

Liaquat alleged that the traffic police officials were demanding money from people under the excuse of a lockdown. He added that he will not allow people to be mistreated in his own constituency. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for AJK PM slot

PM Imran Khan nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for AJK PM slot
Pakistani artist Shehzad Roy sings for the children of Kashmir, Palestine

Pakistani artist Shehzad Roy sings for the children of Kashmir, Palestine
'Dictatorial regime': Pakistan slams India for not allowing foreign journalists to visit Azad Kashmir

'Dictatorial regime': Pakistan slams India for not allowing foreign journalists to visit Azad Kashmir
Four Lahore girls missing since four days found in Sahiwal: police

Four Lahore girls missing since four days found in Sahiwal: police
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem asks nation to pray for his success in final round

Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem asks nation to pray for his success in final round
Coronavirus numbers continue to climb fast in Pakistan

Coronavirus numbers continue to climb fast in Pakistan
Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif offered me party tickets multipe times: PM Imran Khan

Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif offered me party tickets multipe times: PM Imran Khan
Education ministers to discuss coronavirus situation in schools today

Education ministers to discuss coronavirus situation in schools today
US president not calling Pakistani PM is above my understanding, says NSA

US president not calling Pakistani PM is above my understanding, says NSA
Animals removed from Shahid Afridi's house in Karachi’s DHA

Animals removed from Shahid Afridi's house in Karachi’s DHA
Peshawar man murders mother, niece after they refused to pay for drugs

Peshawar man murders mother, niece after they refused to pay for drugs
Pakistan seeks to procure more than 30 mn vaccine doses this month: health ministry

Pakistan seeks to procure more than 30 mn vaccine doses this month: health ministry

Latest

view all