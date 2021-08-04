Dubai’s Burj Khalifa ranks 50th on 'world's most beautiful buildings' list

Picture of the famous Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Photo: Reuters

Burj Khalifa ranked at number 50.

Petra, Dome of Rock and Turkey's Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia are also included in the list.

The list was topped by the Taj Mahal, followed by Paris's Palace of Versailles.

The world’s tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa has joined the list of the world’s most beautiful buildings alongside landmarks such as Hagia Sophia, Petra, and the Taj Mahal, reported The National News.

Burj Khalifa was included in the list of 50 most beautiful buildings in the world by the global travel website Big 7 Travel.

The 828-metre skyscraper, located in downtown Dubai, came in at number fifty on the list. The most impressive feature of the building highlighted was its triple-lobed footprint which is modelled after the Spider Lily flower (Hymocallis flower).

“Not only is it the world’s tallest building, but it’s also 60 percent taller than the world’s second-tallest building,” the travel website stated.

Burj Khalifa was the only structure from UAE to be featured on the list, however, plenty other structures from the Middle East also made it to the list.

One of the seven wonders of the world, Petra in Jordan, was ranked 12th on the list, while the Dome of Rock in Jerusalem, occupied Palestine, came in at the ninth position.

Two mosques from Istanbul also made it to the list. The Sultan Ahmet Mosque – commonly known as the Blue Mosque – and Hagia Sophia were ranked 15th and 21st, respectively.

The Blue Mosque from Afghanistan was placed in the 23rd position.

The list was topped by another wonder, India’s Taj Mahal. Paris’s Palace of Versailles was ranked second and The Duomo in Florence was ranked third. The other two buildings in the top five were Barcelona’s La Sagrada Familia and Japan’s Osaka Castle.