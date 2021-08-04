Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong congratulates newly appointed SAPM on CPEC Affairs

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Noon Rong (L) and newly appointed CPEC Authority Chief Khalid Mansoor (R)

Amb Nong looks forward to promoting CPEC together with Mansoor.

Mansoor has four decades of experience of working with various companies.

Lt Gen (retd) Bajwa had resigned as the CPEC Authority's chief on Tuesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong congratulated Khalid Mansoor for his appointment as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Affairs, in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Amb Nong also paid tribute to former CPEC Authority chief Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa for his efforts and services to advance CPEC projects.

He wrote that he now looks forward to promoting CPEC by Mansoor’s side.

“Congratulations to Mr Khalid Mansoor and looking forward to jointly promoting #CPEC with high quality development. I pay special tribute to Mr Asim Saleem Bajwa for your contribution in advancing CPEC. Our cooperation will be valued, friendship cherished, and efforts recognised,” wrote the Chinese ambassador.

Who is Khalid Mansoor?

According to a report in The News, Mansoor, holding a Degree in Chemical Engineering with Distinction and honours, brings with him over four decades of experience working with multiple organisations in energy, petrochemicals and fertilisers industries. He is expected to lead the second phase of CPEC, which will focus on industrial cooperation.

Mansoor is also a well-known business leader and has served as President of Overseas Chamber of Commerce of Industry (OICCI). He was the Chief Executive of The Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) since May 20, 2013.



According to Geo News, Mansoor has vast experience working abroad, with Chinese companies and banks.



Asim Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority chief

Lt Gen (retd) Bajwa resigned from his position as the CPEC Authority's chief on Tuesday, thanking the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for their support.



Bajwa wished Mansoor luck, as he replaces him as the special assistant to the prime minister on CPEC Affairs.

He said Mansoor was fully equipped to take CPEC forward. "CPEC is a lifeline for Pakistan; it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country."

Bajwa was appointed as CPEC Authority chairman back in November 2019.

