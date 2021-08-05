Angelina Jolie sets social media ablaze as she stages carefree rooftop photoshoot in Italy

Angelina Jolie, who has been on vacation in Italy, set social media ablaze as she staged her carefree rooftop photoshoot on Wednesday.

Angelina remains in hearts of her millions of fans as she mesmerises them with her stunning appearance on the red carpet, on the streets and in highly produced shoots, either for cover stories or ad campaigns.

The Academy Award winner won hearts as her latest pictures, showing her enjoying the moments in Italy, went viral.

Jolie, who remained in full vacation mode while in the company of some of her most prominent artist pals, having wrapped up the Paris portion of her Europe travels, she met up with JR, Prune Nourry, and Ai Weiwei in Venice, Italy.

Angelina Jolie seems to be in pleasant mood on vacation as she enjoyed dreamed moments during the getaway, looking amazing in chic gown.