Kashmir, Palestine greatest examples of injustice in history: PM Imran Khan

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File.
  • A delegation of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.
  • The 12-member OIC delegation is visiting between August 4 to 9.
  • Imran Khan expresses concern and anguish over the serious human rights violations occurring in IOJK. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister Imran Khan has called the Kashmir and Palestine issue one of the "greatest injustices in history" while conversing with a delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Human Rights Commission. 

A delegation of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

The 12-member OIC delegation is visiting between August 4 to 9, while the visit coincides with the completion of the two-year annexation of Kashmir, reported the Foreign Office

In conversation with the delegation, Imran Khan expressed concern and anguish over the serious human rights violations occurring in IOJK. 

Speaking on the issue of violence in IOJK, PM Imran said that the Indian government brazenly treats Kashmiris.

"Kashmiris are crippled by extrajudicial killings and the excessive use of pellet guns blinds Kashmiri youth on a large scale," he said.

The premier also shed light on the Palestinian issue and stated that Kashmir and Palestine exemplify the "greatest injustices happening in the world."

While addressing the delegation, Imran Khan urged the world and OIC to play their part in solving these problems.

