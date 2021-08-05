 
Thursday Aug 05 2021
Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination: South African leaders

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Mandla Mandela with Late Nelson Mandela. Photo: File
  • Palestinians and Kashmiris should be given the right to choose, Prince Dlamini. 
  • We are in solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination, Mandla Mandela. 
  • India should be ready to face the consequences of its crimes against humanity. 

South African leaders, Mandla Mandela and Prince Dlamini, paid tribute to the people of Kashmir on Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day). 

Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grandson, stated that the struggle of the Kashmiri people is their struggle and the South African people send a message of peace and security to Kashmiris. 

He added that India should be ready to face the consequences of its crimes against humanity, adding that all peace-loving nations are standing alongside Kashmir and its people. 

He further expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination and said that they [South Africans] will support Kashmir for decades until their struggle succeeds. 

Nelson Mandela's step-grandson, Prince Dlamini, also stated that the Kashmir issue is a global one. He said that the issue has been raised in the UN that Kashmir is part of Pakistan. 

He further addressed the Palestinian cause and stated that Kashmiris and Palestinians should be given the right to choose. 

Dlamini demanded Britain step forward and help solve the Kashmir issue. He said that India should step up and resolve the Kashmir issue with Pakistan. 

