Bill Gates opens up about marriage with ex-wife Melinda in conversation with Anderson Cooper

Bill Gates conferred about his marriage to ex-wife Melinda French Gates, former relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in a conversation with CNN’s Andreson Cooper on Wednesday, read a report published by Business Insider.

Though the billionaire philanthropist had appeared in the interview to talk about his work during the crisis coronavirus pandemic brought, he prioritised responding to some personal questions too.

This was, according to the BI’s report, Gates’ first public appearance since the finalisation of his divorce.

Gates and French Gates on Monday had officially called quits to their 27-years of marriage, which the former called ‘a very sad milestone’.

The publication quoted him as saying, "Melinda's a great person, and that partnership that we had coming to an end is a source of great personal sadness," to Cooper.

We are communicating and working at the foundation so that partnership we're going to try and continue, he added.



According to the BI, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) had proclaimed last month that the parted couple was entering a ‘two-year trial period’ to see whether they could still be together, though only for work.

The foundation had declared that in case the duo didn’t find the liaison convenient, French Gates would be the one stepping down as the co-chairperson of the BMGF.

Claiming that he and Melinda always enjoyed working together, Gates said that they still can work to build the organisation jointly.

This would definitely be the best thing for the foundation, said Gates in the conversation with Cooper.

Besides that, Gates also spoke about the reservation his former wife had regarding the affiliation with Epstein, who had been shunned due to his record of being convicted of sex crimes.

Recalling several dinners he and Epstein attended together hoping to raise billions of philanthropy, Gates termed his reliance on Epstein a ‘huge mistake’.

Microsoft's workplace culture

The Microsoft co-founder shed light on its workplace culture and responded when asked about the claims of different women that he would create an uncomfortable workplace environment.

During the interview, Cooper mentioned that French Gates was said to be unhappy with the way Gates handled a sexual harassment inquiry into his longtime wealth manager, Michael Larson — pushing for an independent investigation after Gates attempted to settle the case confidentially.

When asked whether he regretted all that happened, Gates responded:

"Well, certainly I think everyone does, but it's a time of reflection, and at this point, I need to go forward."

My work is very important to me, Gates claimed, adding that despite what happened, they still had time to heal and learn from the experience.