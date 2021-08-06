 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Pakistan nears 80,000 active coronavirus cases mark

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Masked people walk in a market somewhere in Pakistan. Photo: AFP
  • Pakistan reports COVID-19 positivity ratio of 8.18%. 
  • Sixty-seven people die over past 24 hours, total death toll soars to 23,702.
  • Pakistan nears 80,000 active coronavirus cases. 

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases continued to surge across Pakistan on Friday as well, with the country's active number of cases shooting to 79,992.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated that over the past 24 hours, 4,745 people had tested positive for the infection out of a total of 57,981 people who were tested for the infection. 

This brings Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio to 8.18%.

Sixty-seven people passed away from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths to 23,702. 

COVID-19 positivity rate goes over 9% for first time in nearly three months

A day earlier, Pakistan reported a positivity ratio of above 9% for the first time in three months, indicating a sharp rise in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. 

The country last recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 9.12% on May 10.

Sindh is currently under a lockdown till August 8, while the Punjab and AJK governments, too, have imposed a partial lockdown. Punjab's lockdown covers Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad.

