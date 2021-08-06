 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

PIA dismisses 'baseless reports' of not providing mineral water on domestic flights

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Representational image. Photo: File
Representational image. Photo: File

  • "PIA unequivocally denies such baseless reports intended to mislead our guests". 
  • PIA terms reports claiming it will not serve mineral water on domestic flights "irresponsible and unprofessional". 
  • PIA says such reports only intend to mislead passengers.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has categorically rejected news reports that the national flag-bearer will not provide mineral water to passengers during domestic flights. 

"PIA refutes a web news item intended to damage our repute that we will not provide water onboard," said the PIA, adding that it is a "misrepresentation by some prominent media outlets" adding that it is both irresponsible and unprofessional.

Read more: CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights due to COVID threat 

The national flag-carrier said such reports only intended to mislead passengers. 

A day earlier, news reports claimed that the PIA had decided not to serve half-litre mineral water bottles to passengers on domestic flights. 

The report said that the PIA crew would provide water in glasses to passengers on demand.

More From Pakistan:

Hindu temple attack: CJP Gulzar orders police to arrest all culprits

Hindu temple attack: CJP Gulzar orders police to arrest all culprits
How does Karachi's new Administrator Murtaza Wahab plan on resolving city's issues?

How does Karachi's new Administrator Murtaza Wahab plan on resolving city's issues?
Pakistan nears 80,000 active coronavirus cases mark

Pakistan nears 80,000 active coronavirus cases mark
Did not complain about Biden not calling PM Imran Khan: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Did not complain about Biden not calling PM Imran Khan: NSA Moeed Yusuf
UK Home Office turns down Nawaz Sharif’s stay extension request but visa valid

UK Home Office turns down Nawaz Sharif’s stay extension request but visa valid
CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights due to COVID threat

CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights due to COVID threat
PM Imran Khan reviews national security with top brass

PM Imran Khan reviews national security with top brass
Justice Qazi Faez Isa tests negative for coronavirus: sources

Justice Qazi Faez Isa tests negative for coronavirus: sources
Sindh appoints Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator

Sindh appoints Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator

Kashmir, Palestine greatest examples of injustice in history: PM Imran Khan

Kashmir, Palestine greatest examples of injustice in history: PM Imran Khan

Sinopharm, Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccine shortages hit Karachi

Sinopharm, Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccine shortages hit Karachi
Security tight in Indian-occupied Kashmir for 'black day' anniversary

Security tight in Indian-occupied Kashmir for 'black day' anniversary

Latest

view all