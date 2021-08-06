PIA dismisses 'baseless reports' of not providing mineral water on domestic flights

Representational image. Photo: File

"PIA unequivocally denies such baseless reports intended to mislead our guests".

PIA terms reports claiming it will not serve mineral water on domestic flights "irresponsible and unprofessional".

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has categorically rejected news reports that the national flag-bearer will not provide mineral water to passengers during domestic flights.

"PIA refutes a web news item intended to damage our repute that we will not provide water onboard," said the PIA, adding that it is a "misrepresentation by some prominent media outlets" adding that it is both irresponsible and unprofessional.

The national flag-carrier said such reports only intended to mislead passengers.



A day earlier, news reports claimed that the PIA had decided not to serve half-litre mineral water bottles to passengers on domestic flights.

The report said that the PIA crew would provide water in glasses to passengers on demand.