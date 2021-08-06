PIA dismisses 'baseless reports' of not providing mineral water on domestic flights

Friday Aug 06, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has categorically rejected news reports that the national flag-bearer will not provide mineral water to passengers during domestic flights.
"PIA refutes a web news item intended to damage our repute that we will not provide water onboard," said the PIA, adding that it is a "misrepresentation by some prominent media outlets" adding that it is both irresponsible and unprofessional.
Read more: CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights due to COVID threat
The national flag-carrier said such reports only intended to mislead passengers.
A day earlier, news reports claimed that the PIA had decided not to serve half-litre mineral water bottles to passengers on domestic flights.
The report said that the PIA crew would provide water in glasses to passengers on demand.