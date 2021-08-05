 
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights due to COVID threat

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

A meal served by PIA is seen in this PIA file photo.
Amid a spiralling COVID-19 crisis in Pakistan, with double digit positivity ratios recently reported in major cities, the Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday barred airlines from serving food on domestic flights.

According to a notification by the authority, the curbs are in line with recommendations by the National Command and Operation Centre, the apex body leading Pakistan's fight against COVID-19.

CAA said that all stakeholders are liable to ensure implementation of coronavirus safety measures.

Airlines had previously been allowed to serve packed food starting July 21.

Earlier today, Pakistan International Airlines announced that passengers will no longer be provided the customary half-litre mineral water bottle.

The notification states that the staff will provide passengers water in a glass upon request.


