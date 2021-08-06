 
pakistan
Friday Aug 06 2021
MPA Asad Khokar's brother killed as unidentified men open fire near CM Punjab's car

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Photo for representation — File.
  • Deceased Malik Mubashir Khokhar was taken to a hospital after being shot where he succumbed to his injuries.
  • Assailant arrested on the spot by CM's security team.
  • Assailant confesses to shooting Mubashir out of personal enmity, say police. 

LAHORE: One person was killed after a firing incident took place in Lahore on Friday in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar as he was attending the funeral of the son of MPA Asad Khokhar.

Police said Asad Khokhar's brother Malik Mubashir Khokhar lost his life in the incident. He sustained injuries when unidentified men opened fire after which he was shifted to a private hospital but could not recover.

Police say the shooting took place right after the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar left the venue of the funeral. However, fires were shot a few yards away from his car, eyewitnesses told the police. 

Personal enmity

The assailant has been taken into custody, and a preliminary investigation has revealed that the shooting was the result of personal enmity.

The assailant told police that Malik Mubashir Khokhar was allegedly involved in the killing of his uncle, which is why he shot him to take revenge. 

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has taken notice of the firing incident and had demanded a report from Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab. He ordered that action be taken against the arrested suspect as per the law.

The chief minister's spokesman said that the suspect was caught by the CM's security team on the spot.

It is worth mentioning that Asad Khokhar was announced to be included in the provincial cabinet today and a notification was also issued but he is yet to take the oath. 

