pakistan
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Suspect confesses to killing MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother in ‘revenge’: police

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

  • The suspect tells the police that Malik Mubashar was allegedly involved in the murders of his brother and uncle.
  • “I killed Malik Mubashar in revenge,” suspect Nazim says.
  • The suspect tells police he came out of the marquee by walking behind the Punjab’s chief minister and opened fire on Mubashar. 

LAHORE: One of the suspects arrested soon after the murder of MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother has confessed to killing him in “revenge”, police said Saturday.

The presence of the suspect at the event has exposed serious lapses in Chief Minister Buzdar’s security protocols who had also attended the wedding function where the incident took place.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect named Nazim told the police that Malik Mubashar, the lawmaker’s brother, was allegedly involved in the murders of his brother and uncle. He told the police, “I killed Malik Mubashar in revenge.”

Giving details, he told the police that he, carrying a pistol, arrived at the valima ceremony at around 8:15 am, adding that the guards did not stop him at the gate for a body search.

MPA Asad Khokhar and his brother Mudassar passed by him twice when he was sitting with other guests at the ceremony, he added. The suspect said that he came out of the marquee by walking behind the Punjab’s chief minister.

“I opened fire on Malik Mubashar when the Punjab chief minister was sitting in his vehicle,” he told the police.

Nazim further told the police that he had bought the weapon for Rs 4,000.

The brother of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar had been gunned down by two men at a farmhouse in Defence C on Friday evening.

The victim, Mubashir Khokhar, alias Malik Goga, died on the spot while another man was injured and shifted to hospital.

Police had claimed to have arrested two people on the spot. The victim, Mubashir Khokhar, was at the Valima of his nephew, son of his MPA brother Asad Khokhar, at a farmhouse when the suspect(s) opened fire on him.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other PTI leaders, who were also in attendance, were safely escorted out of the venue.

The chief minister had sought a report from the Punjab IGP and ordered a comprehensive inquiry into negligence in security arrangements at the venue. He had said that action should be taken against the accused under the law.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident had taken place after the Punjab chief minister had left.

The accused had been caught by the Chief Minister’s security team on the spot.

