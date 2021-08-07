Boris Johnson says UK looking into Pakistan ‘red list’ data

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre left) and High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom, Moazzam Ali Khan (centre right) while having a conversation at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. — Photo by the author

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the his government is looking at data related to Pakistan’s continued “red” listing.

Geo News has learnt that PM Boris Johnson made these remarks during a conversation with a Pakistani delegation at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst where he was attending the Sovereign’s Parade as the Queen’s representative, to watch 243 cadets commissioned as army officers.

The PM’s remarks indicate that there is a chance that Pakistan may be moved to the "amber list" in a few weeks.

The Pakistani delegation included Moazzam Ali Khan and three other diplomats.

According to official sources, PM Johnson's remarks were in response to the Pakistani delegation raising the issue of the "red list" and how inconvenient it was for thousands of Pakistanis.

The PM assured the delegation that his government was looking at the data and "considering possibilities", based on scientific advice.

PM Johnson said that he is looking forward to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United Kingdom soon. The Pakistani delegation told the UK premier that the South Asian country, too, is looking forward to the visit.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom, Moazzam Ali Khan (third from left) pictured with Pakistani cadets. — Photo by author

The Pakistani delegation was attending the annual ceremony to honour Pakistani cadets who attend the prestigious academy every year. Two Pakistani cadets passed out yesterday from the military academy.

At least five Pakistani cadets at any time are part of the academy where some of the brightest cadets from all over the world come for training from UK instructors, as well as international instructors, including from Pakistan. A Pakistani platoon commander is a permanent feature of the prestigious academy.

The prime minister paid tribute to the military cadets for completing their training at Sandhurst.

Addressing the crowd, Johnson acknowledged the army’s role in constructing vaccine centres during the pandemic, while also praising the training imparted at the military academy.

The Pakistani delegation, according to the sources, also discussed with PM Johnson the need for enhancement of trade between the two countries.

In addition, the delegation discussed the Afghanistan situation.

PM Boris Johnson, according to sources, said that the Afghanistan situation was challenging for the entire world and that there needs to be an international effort to deal with the situation.