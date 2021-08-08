 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Despite lockdown, 8 wedding functions take place at Karachi sports ground

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

  • As many as eight wedding ceremonies were held simultaneously at a sports ground in Karachi’s Korangi area amid COVID-19 lockdown.
  • Another ceremony was held in Malir to celebrate the appointment of PPP leader Sajid Jokhio as provincial minister.
  • A reception was hosted for PPP’s local leaders in Gulshan-e-Maymar. 

Despite a blanket ban on public gatherings and wedding functions, eight wedding functions were held at a sports ground in Karachi on Saturday night.

The wedding functions were held at a sports ground in the Korangi number 4 area. Geo News spoke to residents of the area, who said such events were not unusual despite the lockdown.

“It is a routine, police conduct raids during the ceremonies held at the ground, and arrive at a compromise at the police station,” they added.

Meanwhile, another ceremony was held in Malir to celebrate the appointment of PPP leader Sajid Jokhio as provincial minister.

Related items

Another event was held for the PPP's local leaders in Gulshan-e-Maymar where a large number of people attended, despite the lockdown. However, no action seemed to have been taken against organisers or those who attended. 

PTI MNA Aslam Khan flouts lockdown rules

Earlier on August 2, PTI MNA Aslam Khan had flouted the regulations in place by holding a large gathering of people at his residence.

Aslam Khan had hosted a valima function at his residence in Khayaban-e-Rahat, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6.

The development had taken place a couple of days after the Sindh government imposed a lockdown across the province till August 8, amid a dangerous rise in coronavirus cases.

As per the government's instructions, a complete ban on wedding functions and all sorts of gatherings had been imposed, as the country undergoes a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Geo News, Khan said he hosted his daughter's valima at his residence. "I invited only my family and close friends for the function," he said.

The PTI MNA said he had not hosted a "huge gathering" in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan refutes India's 'baseless' claim relating to infiltration of terrorists

Pakistan refutes India's 'baseless' claim relating to infiltration of terrorists
Another 680,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Pakistan

Another 680,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Pakistan
CTD guns down three alleged militants in Lahore's Ferozewala

CTD guns down three alleged militants in Lahore's Ferozewala

Sindh govt to take final decision on lockdown, schools reopening today

Sindh govt to take final decision on lockdown, schools reopening today
Balochistan heavyweights to join PPP today in Quetta power show

Balochistan heavyweights to join PPP today in Quetta power show
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stays above 8%

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stays above 8%
Ex-law minister, MNA Chaudhry Wasi Zafar passes away

Ex-law minister, MNA Chaudhry Wasi Zafar passes away
Imran Ismail criticises Murtaza Wahab's appointment as Karachi administrator

Imran Ismail criticises Murtaza Wahab's appointment as Karachi administrator
Over 40 people arrested for attack on Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan

Over 40 people arrested for attack on Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan
FIA releases journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat on personal bond

FIA releases journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat on personal bond
PM Imran Khan tests electronic voting machine with mock vote

PM Imran Khan tests electronic voting machine with mock vote
OIC’s human rights body visits LoC

OIC’s human rights body visits LoC

Latest

view all