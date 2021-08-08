Watch: Despite lockdown, 8 wedding functions take place at Karachi sports ground

As many as eight wedding ceremonies were held simultaneously at a sports ground in Karachi’s Korangi area amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Another ceremony was held in Malir to celebrate the appointment of PPP leader Sajid Jokhio as provincial minister.

A reception was hosted for PPP’s local leaders in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The wedding functions were held at a sports ground in the Korangi number 4 area. Geo News spoke to residents of the area, who said such events were not unusual despite the lockdown.

“It is a routine, police conduct raids during the ceremonies held at the ground, and arrive at a compromise at the police station,” they added.

Another event was held for the PPP's local leaders in Gulshan-e-Maymar where a large number of people attended, despite the lockdown. However, no action seemed to have been taken against organisers or those who attended.



PTI MNA Aslam Khan flouts lockdown rules

Earlier on August 2, PTI MNA Aslam Khan had flouted the regulations in place by holding a large gathering of people at his residence.

Aslam Khan had hosted a valima function at his residence in Khayaban-e-Rahat, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6.

The development had taken place a couple of days after the Sindh government imposed a lockdown across the province till August 8, amid a dangerous rise in coronavirus cases.

As per the government's instructions, a complete ban on wedding functions and all sorts of gatherings had been imposed, as the country undergoes a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Geo News, Khan said he hosted his daughter's valima at his residence. "I invited only my family and close friends for the function," he said.

The PTI MNA said he had not hosted a "huge gathering" in light of the coronavirus pandemic.