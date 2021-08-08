CTD guns down three alleged militants in Lahore's Ferozewala

All three militants hailed from Afghanistan, says CTD.

Militants were planning attacks on law enforcement and intelligence agencies, says CTD

CTD recovers hand grenades, a suicide vest and Kalashnikov rifles from alleged militants.

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sunday gunned down three militants in the city's Ferozewala area.

The militants were staying at a rented house in Ferozewala where they were planning to conduct attacks on intelligence agencies and law enforcement personnel, said the CTD spokesperson.

The militants also planned to target important personalities, added the CTD.

All three terrorists hailed from Afghanistan, said the CTD, adding that the force had conducted the operation on the basis of intelligence.



As soon as the CTD arrived at the house, the militants opened fire, said the spokesperson of the force, adding that retaliatory fire from the CTD killed three militants.

The CTD said a suicide vest, three hand grenades and two Kalashnikov rifles were recovered from them.