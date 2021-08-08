 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem to return to Pakistan on August 12

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem.
Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem.
  • Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem, after giving a heroic performance in the Tokyo Olympics, will return home on August 12. 
  • Arshad Nadeem is the first Pakistani athlete in history to qualify for the final of any track and field event at the Olympics.
  • He finished fifth in the men's javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem, after giving a heroic performance in the Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw final, will return home on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is the first Pakistani athlete in history to qualify for the final of any event at the Olympics. He finished fifth in the men's javelin throw during the final of the Tokyo Olympics.

Related items

As per the schedule, the star javelin thrower will return home on the night between August 11 and 12.

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem

The entire nation on Saturday had nothing but praise for Arshad Nadeem, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw final, for his tremendous sportsman spirit, despite having entered without access to facilities at par with those available to other athletes.

Nadeem missed out on a podium finish but won the nation over with the determination he displayed throughout the contest.

Taking to Twitter, the whole nation appreciated Nadeem for his 'unreal' efforts.

Final Competition  

The action began at 4pm on Thursday according to Pakistan Standard Time.

In his first throw, Nadeem's javelin covered a distance of 82.4 metres. India's Chopra threw his to a distance of 87.03 metres.

At the end of the first throw, India ranked 1st, whereas Pakistan was in 6th place.

In the second throw, Chopra scored a distance of 87.58m, whereas Nadeem's attempt resulted in a foul, because he crossed the line.

The third throw resulted in Chopra scoring 76.70m and Nadeem, who was in the ninth spot, moving up to fourth place after scoring 84.62m.

Therefore, at the end of three rounds, Nadeem finished fourth and qualified for the final round.

Speaking to Geo News, Nadeem's mother said she is praying her son will bring home a medal and glorify Pakistan. She said she is happy and proud of her son.

Last round

In the last round, Nadeem's first throw resulted in a distance of 82.91m, whereas Chopra overstepped and got a foul.

In the second throw, Nadeem threw the javelin to a distance of 81.98, whereas Chopra overstepped yet again and got a foul.

In the third and final attempt, Nadeem was unable to have a valid throw counted as he overstepped the line. Chopra, meanwhile, threw the javelin at a distance of 84.24m.

More From Pakistan:

Schools to remain closed till August 19: Sindh education minister

Schools to remain closed till August 19: Sindh education minister
Pakistan refutes India's 'baseless' claim relating to infiltration of terrorists

Pakistan refutes India's 'baseless' claim relating to infiltration of terrorists
Another 680,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Pakistan

Another 680,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Pakistan
CTD guns down three alleged militants in Lahore's Ferozewala

CTD guns down three alleged militants in Lahore's Ferozewala

Watch: Despite lockdown, 8 wedding functions take place at Karachi sports ground

Watch: Despite lockdown, 8 wedding functions take place at Karachi sports ground
Sindh govt to take final decision on lockdown today

Sindh govt to take final decision on lockdown today
Balochistan heavyweights to join PPP today in Quetta power show

Balochistan heavyweights to join PPP today in Quetta power show
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stays above 8%

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stays above 8%
Ex-law minister, MNA Chaudhry Wasi Zafar passes away

Ex-law minister, MNA Chaudhry Wasi Zafar passes away
Imran Ismail criticises Murtaza Wahab's appointment as Karachi administrator

Imran Ismail criticises Murtaza Wahab's appointment as Karachi administrator
Over 40 people arrested for attack on Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan

Over 40 people arrested for attack on Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan
FIA releases journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat on personal bond

FIA releases journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat on personal bond

Latest

view all