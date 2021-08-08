One soldier injured after terrorists from Afghanistan attack military post in North Waziristan

Image of a soldier on guard. Photo: File.

Pakistan Army troops responded to the attack in a befitting manner.

During exchange of fire, one soldier sustained injuries.

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against the country, ISPR says.

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: One soldier was injured after terrorists inside Afghanistan opened fire on a military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan District, on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

According to the military's media wing, Pakistan Army troops responded to the attack in a befitting manner. During an exchange of fire, one soldier sustained injuries.

Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. The country strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan, the statement said.