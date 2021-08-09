 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jimin, RM revel what helped them power through covid-19 lockdown

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

BTS’ Jimin, RM revel what helped them power through covid-19 lockdown
BTS’ Jimin, RM revel what helped them power through covid-19 lockdown

BTS’ Jimin and RM recently sat down for a chat and got candid about silver linings that got them through the tough times of covid-19.

The duo got candid during their interview with Buzzfeed News and were quoted saying, “For the past year, everyone’s been through tough times, including us. But we tried to keep ourselves immersed in what we could do best, which is music, because that was the best option we had at that time.”

Before concluding he added, “We also wanted to continuously share something with ARMY so we can stay connected. So our motivation was ourselves and ARMY.”

Even RM joined in near the end and added, “We wanted to tell everyone that you don’t need permission to dance, and this message itself is bright and energetic. We’ve been delivering our honest emotions and thoughts through music for the past eight years, and ‘Permission to Dance’ is also one of those manifestations.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ RM explains the real message behind ‘Permission to Dance’

BTS’ RM explains the real message behind ‘Permission to Dance’
BTS’ Suga addresses ‘inspirational relationship between BTS, ARMYs

BTS’ Suga addresses ‘inspirational relationship between BTS, ARMYs
Dwayne Johnson unveils ‘Mana Mobile’ taco tour for essential workers

Dwayne Johnson unveils ‘Mana Mobile’ taco tour for essential workers
Ertugrul's Sultan Aladdin actor Burak Hakki's Facebook account hacked

Ertugrul's Sultan Aladdin actor Burak Hakki's Facebook account hacked

Prince Harry blasted for ‘playing the victim card’

Prince Harry blasted for ‘playing the victim card’
Watch: Ariana Grande unveils ‘Fortnite’ event ‘Rift Tour’

Watch: Ariana Grande unveils ‘Fortnite’ event ‘Rift Tour’
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ duet

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ duet
'The Suicide Squad' underwhelms with $26.5 million debut

'The Suicide Squad' underwhelms with $26.5 million debut
Kylie Jenner shares what she eats in a day

Kylie Jenner shares what she eats in a day
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck joined at the hip during romantic date night

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck joined at the hip during romantic date night
Jessie J admits she was 'gassed up' over Nicki Minaj 'Bang Bang' drama

Jessie J admits she was 'gassed up' over Nicki Minaj 'Bang Bang' drama
Queen Elizabeth chooses ‘survival’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth chooses ‘survival’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all