Monday Aug 09 2021
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion share good news with fans one year after 'WAP

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who enthralled the music lovers with "WAP", celebrated the first anniversary of their chart-topping single on Saturday and even teased a possible new collaboration.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday Cardi B wrote: "Wow I can't believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don't even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime." 

Megan appeared to be onboard for a followup to their controversial hit. "Happy WAPIVERSARY," she wrote in a quote tweet. "Thank you for having me, I think the people deserve another collab."

"WAP" topped the Billboard Hot 100, giving Cardi her fourth No. 1 single in the US and Megan's second, it was met with backlash from several conservatives.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B debuted the single and music video for "WAP" last August, from Cardi's upcoming second studio album. The highly lauded video featured cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalía, and Mulatto. 

