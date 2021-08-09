Firdous Awan says 'I was late' after being denied entry into Punjab Assembly

Firdous Ashiq Awan denied entry into Punjab Assembly to attend oath-taking ceremony of Ahsan Saleem Baryar.

“I was late, that’s why I did not have to go in,” says Dr Awan.

"Ahsan is like a younger brother to me," says Firdous Ashiq Awan.

LAHORE: Former special assistant to the chief minister of Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday she was late for the ceremony that was taking place at the Punjab Assembly after she was denied entry into the house.

I have “no personal enmity” with anyone, she said. “I was late, that’s why I did not go in,” Dr Awan told the media while speaking outside the Punjab Assembly, with MPA Ahsan Saleem Baryar accompanying her.

Dr Awan had arrived outside the assembly to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chaudhary Ahsan Saleem Baryar, who won the by-elections from PP-38 Sialkot.

While talking to the media, Dr Awan stated that whatever responsibility was given to her, she has fulfilled it with complete honesty.

Regarding her being denied entry, she said that the dignitaries of the Sialkot constituency were invited to the ceremony, however, when she reached the assembly, the oath-taking ceremony had already taken place.

Dr Awan stated that it’s an "inner matter" and she prefers it if it stays that way and she has no “personal enmity” with anyone. She added that she was not targeted and the incident was due to an issue with security.

She further stated that if someone has reservations with her, she will sort it with them.

“Be it the Speaker or the Chief Minister,” everyone has to walk together, Dr Awan told the media.



She clarified that no minister was aware of her attending the ceremony and it is the prerogative of the Speaker to decide who should be allowed and who should not.

She further added she does not think the incident should be notified to the Speaker.

On the question of her future endeavours after resigning from the post of special assistant to CM Punjab on Information, Dr Awan stated, “wherever the prime minister places me is his responsibility.”

Regarding Ahsan Baryar, Dr Awan stated that Ahsan is like a younger brother to her and a representative from her constituency, she added that “PML-Q should be happy that Ahsan has won the seat.”

She further said that she had the most active voice for the unity of PTI and PML-Q.

Regarding Pervaiz Elahi, Dr Awan stated that his “thinking and vision” is great and his family is respectful.

Talking about the "privileges" bill, Dr Awan stated that people might have concerns over the bill, however, she was kept separate from it.

Ahsan Baryar addressed the issue of Firdous Ashiq Awan being denied entry and stated that Dr Awan's name was on the guestlist for the oath-taking ceremony alongside eight to ten more people. However, due to time constraints, none of them could make it.

Regarding his victory, Ahsan Baryar thanked God for his success and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement got him victory in Sialkot by-elections.