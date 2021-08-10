Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of rapping her at 17

Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accuser Virginia Giuffre alleging Prince Andrew of rapping her on multiple occasions at the age of 17.

Virginia put serious allegations against the royal, accusing him of rapping her when she was 17 and committing other forms of sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Giuffre, in her statement, said the lawsuit was brought under the Child Victims Act to allege she was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me,” she said. “The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice."

Giuffre’s lawsuit, filed in a New York federal court Monday, alleges Andrew sexually abused her at Epstein’s New York penthouse in 2001, when Giuffre says she was being sex trafficked by Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, a wealthy British socialite and friend of Andrew’s.