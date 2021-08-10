 
This Indian village is the ‘wealthiest’ in the world

  • People in Madhapar village of Gujarat district have a cumulative deposit of a whopping 0.67 million US dollars in the banks.
  • Madhapar has schools, colleges, lakes, greenery, dams, health centres, and temples.
  • Most of the family members and relatives of the villagers reside in foreign countries.

NEW DELHI: In an incredible incident, a remote Indian village comprising around 7,600 housing units reportedly became the richest village in the world with a whopping INR5,000 crores (0.67 million US dollars) bank deposit.

According to the details, the local residents in Madhapar village of Gujarat district have a cumulative deposit of whopping Rs500 crores in the banks. It is pertinent to mention here that at least 17 bank branches are situated in the small village to facilitate the people.

The average per capita deposit in the village is around Rs1.5 million.

Contrary to other villages of the area, Madhapar has schools, colleges, lakes, greenery, dams, health centres, and temples, News 18 reported.

The reason behind the richest village is that most of the family members and relatives of the villagers reside in foreign countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Gulf countries.

They send huge amounts of money to their families from outside the country.

As per reports, an organization called the ‘Madhapar Village Association’ was set up in London in 1968. It was aimed at facilitating meetings between the people of Madhapar living abroad. 

