A-Level results 2021: Almost 50% of students get A or A*

A student looks through her A-Level results at the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham (LAET) in north London on August 10, 2021 (left) and Shalayna Morton reacts as she finds out her A-level results at the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham (LAET) in north London. — AFP

After exams were called off for the second consecutive year, almost 50% of the students pursuing A-levels were awarded an A or A* — making it an all-time high.

UK-based publication Metro reported that students were hugging friends and family as they were happy with the unprecedented results. More than two in five — 44.8% — pupils had received A or A* grades across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Last year, when the schools had shut down due to coronavirus for the first time, as many as 38.5% secured the top grades — which has shot up to an amazing 44.8%.

The statistics from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service — a UK-based organisation that operates the application process for British universities — showed record enrollments into UK degree courses.

"In total, 435,430 students have had places confirmed on an undergraduate course — up 5% on the same point last year," it said.

Despite claims of "grade inflation", Secretary of State for Education of the United Kingdom Gavin Williamson is defending the results and insisted that students’ "hard work deserves to be rewarded with a qualification’ after the struggles of the pandemic".

"It comes after teachers were advised to use their judgement, basing marks on ‘mini-exams’, coursework and mock exams," the publication said.

Girls have received more As and A*s than boys this year, Joint Council for Qualifications' figures revealed.