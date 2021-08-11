 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner turns 24, receives real roses dipped in 24-carat gold on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Kylie Jenner turns 24, receives real roses dipped in 24-carat gold on her birthday

Kylie Jenner turned 24 on Tuesday (August 10) and received love, prayers, well wishes and real roses dipped in gold on her auspicious day.

The makeup mogul's birthday celebrations began in style after she was sent a bouquet of flowers which included 12 ‘real roses’ dipped in 24-carat gold.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's mother Kris Jenner led the birthday tributes for her as she wrote: ‘Happy Birthday to my littlest angel @kyliejenner!!!!

She continued: ‘Thank you for being an inspiration to so many …especially me. I love you so much and I am blessed to be your mommy.'

She added: ‘I can’t believe how fast time goes by!!! If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats…. And playing with my makeup!!!!!! You have brought all of us so much joy!!!’

Rapper Travis Scott, with whom Kylie shares three-year-old daughter Stormi, posted a picture of himself and the birthday girl from Stormi’s birthday party in February and wrote: ‘Wake up it’s yoooo bdaayyyyyy.’

Kylie's big sister Kendall also posted pictures on Instagram Story as she wrote: ‘Happy birthday to my baby sister @kyliejenner. My soul mate we were put here together for a reason.

‘So many moments together, we are blessed! we are strong! You make me proud every day. I love you.’

Kim Kardashian, Kylie’s elder half-sister, marked the occasion with a throwback snap of them sat on a private plane during the early days of their fame.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé gets candid about past struggles for positive body image

Beyoncé gets candid about past struggles for positive body image
Hailey Bieber sets pulses racing in figure hugging baby blue dress with hubby Justin

Hailey Bieber sets pulses racing in figure hugging baby blue dress with hubby Justin
Kim Kardashian discusses parenting highs and lows

Kim Kardashian discusses parenting highs and lows
Royal expert criticises article on Meghan Markle, Harry's absence from Obama's party

Royal expert criticises article on Meghan Markle, Harry's absence from Obama's party

Queen faces 'unprecedented' crisis as Prince Andrew embroils in sexual assault case

Queen faces 'unprecedented' crisis as Prince Andrew embroils in sexual assault case

'Flag Day' Sean Penn film featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha to release on August 20

'Flag Day' Sean Penn film featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha to release on August 20
Elizabeth Debicki pictured filming for 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki pictured filming for 'The Crown'
Queen Elizabeth intends to avoid attending Church services in Scotland: report

Queen Elizabeth intends to avoid attending Church services in Scotland: report

'Friends' guest actress diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

'Friends' guest actress diagnosed with multiple sclerosis
Comedy, action, romance, gaming - Ryan Reynolds 'Free Guy' movie has it all

Comedy, action, romance, gaming - Ryan Reynolds 'Free Guy' movie has it all
Lizzo announces Cardi B collaboration with new single Rumors

Lizzo announces Cardi B collaboration with new single Rumors

Christina Applegate gets candid about battling multiple sclerosis: 'It's a tough road'

Christina Applegate gets candid about battling multiple sclerosis: 'It's a tough road'

Latest

view all