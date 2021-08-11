PM Imran Khan directs Sindh governor to contact ex-PM Liaquat Ali Khan's ailing son

Akbar Ali Khan, son of late Liaquat Ali Khan, the first prime minister of Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan takes notice of media reports about financial issues of the son of Pakistan's first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan.

Directs Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to help out ailing Akbar Ali Khan.

President Dr Arif Alvi had also visited the residence of Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan to inquire after his health.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of media reports regarding illness and financial issues faced by Akbar Ali Khan, son of late Liaquat Ali Khan, the first prime minister of Pakistan.

The prime minister directed Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to immediately contact Khan’s family, the PM Office media wing said in a press release.

He further directed to ensure the bearing of all the expenses by the government for making the medical treatment arrangements for Akbar Ali Khan.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced that it will bear all the expenses for the treatment of Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan.

The Sindh government had also decided to pay a monthly allowance to the Shaheed-e-Millat’s son.

Murtaza Wahab said the orders to this effect had been issued by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. “The Sindh government would not leave alone the family of the first prime minister of the country,” he had said.

On July 23, President Dr Arif Alvi had visited the residence of Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan to inquire after his health.

The president had spent some time with ailing Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan and his family, and prayed for his early recovery.