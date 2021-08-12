 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Deadly COVID-19 wave kills over 100 in Pakistan for first time in nearly three months

A man wearing a protective mask walks through a crowd of people along a makeshift market as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan January 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
  • COVID-19 claims 102 people's lives in last 24 hours, NCOC data shows
  • This takes countrywide death tally to 24,187.
  • Positivity rate stands at 8.30%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported on Thursday more than 100 deaths from coronavirus after a nearly three months.

The country last reported more than a 100 deaths on May 20, 2021.

According to the data provided on the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) official website, about 102 people lost their lives to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the countrywide death tally to 24,187.

According to the NCOC, 59,397 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Of these, 4,934 came back positive.

Meanwhile, the country reported a positivity rate of 8.30%.

Read more: Over 4,800 people test positive as Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus

Health experts have raised concerns over the mushrooming cases as Pakistan has reported 1,085,294 COVID-19 cases so far.

The number of active cases stands at 85,633, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 975,474.

Overall, coronavirus cases across Pakistan haven't declined or risen significantly, however, Sindh lifted its lockdown Monday. Revised COVID-19 restrictions, which will last till August 31, have been announced by the Sindh government. 

