Over 4,800 people test positive as Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus

At least 4,800 people test positive for coronavirus in Pakistan, NCOC's latest data shows.

Active cases of the virus surge to 84,177.

Pakistan reports another 81 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Over 4,800 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.

This was revealed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, another 81 people lost their lives to the virus.

As many as 4,856 people tested positive for the virus after 64,690 COVID-19 tests were taken, as per the NCOC's data. This brings the positivity rate to 7.50%.



The total number of active cases in the country rose to 84,177 on August 11.



A total of 972,098 people have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of deaths, with the fresh count of 81 fatalities, have risen to 24,085.

Read more: Pakistan sees highest daily coronavirus deaths in fourth wave

Pakistan's total confirmed case count now stands at 1,080,360.

A day earlier, the coronavirus death toll crossed the 24,000 mark in Pakistan after the country reported 86 deaths.



Overall, coronavirus cases across Pakistan haven't declined or risen significantly, however, Sindh lifted its lockdown Monday. Revised COVID-19 restrictions, which will last till August 31, have been announced by the Sindh government.

