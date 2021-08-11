Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine around 83% effective against Delta variant: Russia's health minister

Ivan, a homeless man receives the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 4, 2021. Picture taken August 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Russia's Sputnik V shot around 83% effective against Delta variant, health minister says.

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute which developed the vaccine, says Sputnik V safe and effective against all strains of coronavirus.

Russia, which has a population of around 144 million, has approved four domestically produced vaccines.

MOSCOW: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is around 83% effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, lower than previously thought, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.



Authorities blamed a surge in coronavirus cases in June and July on the more contagious Delta variant and the population's reluctance to get vaccinated despite shots being widely available.

The vaccine's developers in June said Sputnik V was around 90% effective against the Delta variant.

"The latest results show that effectiveness is around 83%," the TASS news agency cited Murashko as saying.

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute which developed the vaccine, said on Wednesday in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper that Sputnik V was safe and effective against all strains of the coronavirus.

Russia, which has a population of around 144 million, has approved four domestically produced vaccines. It has recorded almost 6.5 million infections since the start of the pandemic.