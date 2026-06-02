Federal cabinet approves 'track and trace system' to combat counterfeit medicines

Representational image of different medicine pills seen in their original packaging in Brussels, Belgium August 9, 2019. — Reuters

Consumers can verify expiry dates, price information.

Drug makers must add 2D barcodes on medicine packs.

Serialisation data to be mandatory on all medicines.



ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the federal cabinet has formally approved the implementation of a track and trace system for pharmaceutical products aimed at eliminating counterfeit medicines across the country.

In a statement issued by the ministry, Kamal said the cabinet had also approved necessary amendments to the Drug Labelling and Packing Rules, 1978, paving the way for the nationwide rollout of the new digital system.

Describing the decision as a historic step towards eradicating fake medicines in Pakistan, the minister said that for the first time, every medicine would be digitally tracked and verified throughout the supply chain.

The minister said that the system will help authorities identify and eliminate counterfeit and substandard medicines from the market.

"Consumers will also be able to access authentic information regarding a medicine's expiry date and price through digital verification," Kamal added.

He said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) will be responsible for implementing the modern system across the country.

Under the new regulations, all pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers will be required to print standardised two-dimensional (2D) barcodes and serialisation data on medicine packaging.

Kamal said the initiative was aimed at making Pakistan's pharmaceutical supply chain more secure, transparent and compliant with international standards. He added that the country's drug monitoring framework was being modernised through the adoption of advanced digital technologies.

"The implementation of the track and trace system will create a strong and effective barrier against counterfeit medicines," the minister said, adding that Pakistan would emerge as a leading country in the region in adopting modern pharmaceutical technologies.

The minister said that the new mechanism would replace conventional monitoring methods with a comprehensive digital system, ensuring greater protection of public health, safety and consumer confidence.

Kamal further said that Drap would soon issue technical guidelines to facilitate the pharmaceutical industry, adding that consultative meetings with relevant stakeholders had already been held to ensure smooth implementation of the system.