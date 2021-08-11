 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Only fully vaccinated people allowed to travel by air from Sept 10: NCOC

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

File photo
File photo

  • NCOC imposes further restrictions to encourage vaccinations.
  • Air travel for unvaccinated people will not be allowed after September 10.
  • Pakistan gets nearly 980,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China National Biotech Group through COVAX.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday made it mandatory for people to get fully vaccinated before travelling by air, starting September 10.

The NCOC issued the fresh directives in order to ramp up vaccinations across the country amid a fourth COVID-19 wave.

It has also been decided, the NCOC said, to reduce the gap between two doses of vaccines from 42 to 28 days. "The decision was taken in consultation with health experts," according to the NCOC.

In July, the NCOC had declared COVID-19 vaccination certificates mandatory for domestic air travel from August 1 but to expedite vaccinations the government has now restricted air travel to only fully vaccinated individuals.

After September 10, a partial vaccination certificate will not be permissible.

Prior to this, the NCOC had also barred unvaccinated people from travelling by train from October 1.

During a meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, the forum expressed satisfaction over the vaccination process across the country.

However, it still urged citizens to get their second jabs on time.

First shipment of Chinese vaccine under COVAX

Meanwhile, Pakistan has received nearly 980,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China National Biotech Group through COVAX.

This is the first shipment of the Chinese vaccine under the WHO facility. COVAX is an international programme that distributes vaccines to low- and middle-income countries to boost global vaccine equity.

Earlier, Pakistan had received Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines under the COVAX programme.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in a statement said: "Our commitment: making vaccines a global public good, and putting Pakistan as our priority."

