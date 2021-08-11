 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
It would be very ill-advised for Prince Andrew to ignore judicial process: Virginia Giuffre's attorney

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

There will be a default judgement against Prince Andrew if he thumbed his nose at the court, said David Boies, the attorney for Virginia Giuffre who accused the Duke of York of raping her when she was a minor.

Talking to BBC Newsnight, the lawyer said, I think it would be very ill-advised for Prince Andrew to ignore judicial process."

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is reported to have met is mother Queen Elizabeth at the Balmoral Castile where the monarch is spending her summer holday.

The new allegations against Prince Andrew came as a shock to the British royal family that was recently criticized by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The accusations of sexual abuse comes a couple of  months after Andrew's father Prince Philip died at the age of 99.

