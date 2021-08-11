 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Pakistani citizen dies of 'liver cancer' at eatery in Cambodian capital

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Copy of the Pakistani CNIC held by the deceased man. — Photo courtesy Cambodia News English
  • Mushtaq was a friend of the restaurant owner, says a witness.
  • Concerned officials confirm that Mushtaq had succumbed to "liver cancer".
  • The body is currently present at a morgue in Phnom Penh.

PHNOM PHEN: A Pakistani citizen died in an Indo-Pak restaurant in Sangkat Phsar Chas, a village in the district Daun Phen of Cambodian capital Phnom Phen yesterday, reported Cambodia News English (CNE) on Wednesday.

The Cambodian news agency stated that the deceased man was identified as Ahmed Mushtaq, 67, a resident of Gujrat, by the local authorities in the district.

The restaurant manager, Abu Bakar Muhammad, who is a witness, said that Mushtaq was a friend to the restaurant owner and often stayed there, said the publication.

While recalling Mushtaq’s last visit to the restaurant before his death, Muhammad said that Mushtaq came to the eatery and told him that he wanted to stay there since he had just been discharged from a local hospital after treatment for a liver disease.

“During Mushtaq’s stay, his condition became worse and he died on Tuesday night at around 9:30am, in his sleep,” CNE quoted Muhammad as saying.

He said that the police arrived at the restaurant soon after being informed and collected evidence.

The case was taken to the deputy prosecutor and then to the municipal court of Phnom Phen, which followed with a criminal investigation into the matter.

The court ordered the establishment of an autopsy committee to investigate the case.

The concerned medical and investigation officials later confirmed that Mushtaq had succumbed to "liver cancer".

The body is currently kept in a morgue in Phnom Penh.

