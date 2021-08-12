 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Princess Eugenie joins Queen at Balmoral after Prince Andrew gets sued

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Eugenie joined her father, Prince Andrew and mother, Sarah Ferguson, a day after they arrived at Balmoral

Princess Eugenie has joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland as royals remain tight-lipped about the latter's infamous sex scandal. 

According to photos obtained by The Sun, Eugenie reached the royal estate on Wednesday, two days after Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse by the Duke of York.

Giuffre has accused the royal of sexual abuse on three occasions, between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie joined her father Andrew and mother, Sarah Ferguson, a day after the pair were photographed arriving at the Queen's Scottish estate.

The princess was accompanied by her husband Jack Brooksbank and their 6-month-old son August.

In a recent interview, Eugenie's mother has maintained friendly ties with Andrew after their divorce in 1996. 

"Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters we are together. I believe he's a kind, good man, and he's been a fabulous father to [Princess Beatrice and Eugenie]," Ferguson had said. 

