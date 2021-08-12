Maryam Nawaz’s son’s nikkah in London: More details emerge

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz with her son Mohammad Junaid. -File photo

LONDON: As news of the nikkah ceremony of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Muhammad Junaid Safdar with Saif ur Rahman Khan’s daughter was confirmed, the rumours mills have started churning out the guest list of the event, which is going to be the talk of town in the days to come.

As of now, it has been reported that the event will be a close family affair and only 100 people will be invited by the Sharif Family.

Geo News correspondent Murtaza Ali Shah shared that Saifur Rahman’s family is scheduled to arrive in London in two days from Qatar.

He said that out of 100, 30 guests will be from Saifur Rehman’s family. “Close family friends and London-based PML-N leaders will be invited by the Sharif family,” he added.



The event is being held at The Lanesborough, a five star hotel in London’s Hyde Park Corner.

Preparations for the event have started and the family has started sending invitation cards to relatives and acquaintances.

The wedding announcement will be made later.

‘Will not seek removal of names from ECL’

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz, who is on the Exit Control List (ECL), will not attend her son’s nikkah ceremony.

The Sharif family has decided that Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar will not apply for the removal of their names from the no-fly list.

The PML-N leader, in a tweet, had on Wednesday confirmed that the nikah of her will take place on August 22.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the ceremony owing to blatant victimisation, bogus cases and my name on ECL," she wrote, as she shared an image of the invitation card.

"I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won't be able to share my son's happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah," she had added.