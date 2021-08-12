 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz’s son’s nikkah in London: More details emerge

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz with her son Mohammad Junaid. -File photo
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz with her son Mohammad Junaid. -File photo

LONDON: As news of the nikkah ceremony of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Muhammad Junaid Safdar with Saif ur Rahman Khan’s daughter was confirmed, the rumours mills have started churning out the guest list of the event, which is going to be the talk of town in the days to come.

As of now, it has been reported that the event will be a close family affair and only 100 people will be invited by the Sharif Family.

Geo News correspondent Murtaza Ali Shah shared that Saifur Rahman’s family is scheduled to arrive in London in two days from Qatar.

Related items

He said that out of 100, 30 guests will be from Saifur Rehman’s family. “Close family friends and London-based PML-N leaders will be invited by the Sharif family,” he added.

The event is being held at The Lanesborough, a five star hotel in London’s Hyde Park Corner.

Preparations for the event have started and the family has started sending invitation cards to relatives and acquaintances.

The wedding announcement will be made later.

‘Will not seek removal of names from ECL’

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz, who is on the Exit Control List (ECL), will not attend her son’s nikkah ceremony.

The Sharif family has decided that Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar will not apply for the removal of their names from the no-fly list.

The PML-N leader, in a tweet, had on Wednesday confirmed that the nikah of her will take place on August 22.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the ceremony owing to blatant victimisation, bogus cases and my name on ECL," she wrote, as she shared an image of the invitation card.

"I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won't be able to share my son's happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah," she had added.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's low COVID-19 vaccination rate? It is a matter of trust

Pakistan's low COVID-19 vaccination rate? It is a matter of trust
Kashmir Premier League has turned into ‘global premier league’: Taimoor Khan

Kashmir Premier League has turned into ‘global premier league’: Taimoor Khan

Doctors stop Nawaz Sharif from travelling, say medical report submitted to LHC

Doctors stop Nawaz Sharif from travelling, say medical report submitted to LHC
Talks on resumption of work on Dasu power project remain inconclusive

Talks on resumption of work on Dasu power project remain inconclusive
Taliban said they will not negotiate till Ashraf Ghani is president: PM Imran Khan

Taliban said they will not negotiate till Ashraf Ghani is president: PM Imran Khan
Five people die of suffocation after Karachi house catches fire

Five people die of suffocation after Karachi house catches fire
Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan reopens to worshippers after renovation

Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan reopens to worshippers after renovation
Pakistan, Iraq agree to establish political consultation mechanism

Pakistan, Iraq agree to establish political consultation mechanism
Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar set to marry Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter in London

Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar set to marry Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter in London
Afghan, Indian social media accounts being used to repeatedly malign Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf

Afghan, Indian social media accounts being used to repeatedly malign Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf
Scapegoating must be avoided; stakeholders should play their role for peace in Afghanistan: COAS

Scapegoating must be avoided; stakeholders should play their role for peace in Afghanistan: COAS
All Pakistan Newspapers Society rejects proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority

All Pakistan Newspapers Society rejects proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority

Latest

view all