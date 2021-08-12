Arshad Nadeem urges govt to provide him facilities for next Olympics

Arshad Nadeem demanded of the government to provide him adequate training facilities so as he could win a medal in the next Olympics games.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's star athlete Arshad Nadeem on Thursday demanded of the government to provide him adequate training facilities so as he could win a medal for the country in the next Olympics games scheduled to be held in 2024.

After putting up a tremendous performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem landed in Pakistan last night.



His plane landed at 1:30 am at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport where a large number of sports enthusiasts had gathered to welcome him. Cheers and loud slogans filled the air as he arrived.

Punjab Minister for Youth and Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, president of the Athletics Federation Pakistan, coaches and athletes received him at the airport.



'I will overcome my shortcomings and play the best game in the future'

Arshad Nadeem spoke to the media at the airport and thanked all the people who prayed for him.

"I got fame in the world owing to people's prayers," he said. "I will overcome my shortcomings and play the best game in the future."

Arshad Nadeem also vowed that he would not disappoint his admirers with his performance in future. "I worked hard and came fifth," he said.

The athlete also said he is grateful to the Pakistan Sports Board and Punjab Sports Board and expressed satisfaction with the bodies for patronising him.

Punjab sports minister lauded Arshad Nadeem, saying, "He has made us proud."

Later, Arshad Nadeem, along with a convey reached his home town Mian Channu and met with his father, brothers and other relatives. He was given a rousing welcome upon arrival at Mian Channu.