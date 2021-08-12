Sussex man's illegible handwriting keeps him from robbing bank

Photo Courtesy: The New Zealand Herald.

SUSSEX, ENGLAND: A man in Sussex has been given a six-year extended sentence after he failed to rob a bank as the bank staff were unable to decipher his illegible handwriting, reported The New Zealand Herald.

The man, identified as Alan Slattery, had attempted to rob a bank but his plan failed when the bank staff could not decipher what the note he handed to them said.

The 67-year-old visited three banks in two different towns over two weeks. Slattery would hand the cashiers notes demanding they give him cash. The first attempt was made in May.

Slattery, however, returned empty-handed when the bank staff were unable to decipher his handwriting.

A police official reported that the staff managed to decipher the note much later. The note had said: "Your screen won't stop what I've got, just hand over the 10s and 20s. Think about the other customers."

The bank staff had contacted police who had taken hold of the note and CCTV footage.

The first and second failed attempts did not stop Slattery as he visited another branch Nationwide Building Society in St Leonards where he once again handed the poorly-written note and demanded cash.

This time the robber left with £2,400 (Rs542,454). While investigating the robbery, the police were informed by staff at the bank about a man entering and handing over a note demanding money.

After the report, Slattery was arrested on suspicion of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

The police spokesperson further revealed that a search of Slattery's address found sticky labels identical to the one that had been handed to staff at the bank and a jacket that matched the man spotted in the CCTV footage from the bank.

Slattery has since then pleaded guilty to all three offences and was given a six-year extended sentence, out of which he'll serve four in jail and two on licence.

Detective Constable Jay Fair said: "These incidents caused fear and distress to both the employees working in the banks and to the wider public."



He added that he'd like to extend thanks to all witnesses and victims who supported the investigation and that he was pleased by the sentences handed out by the court.