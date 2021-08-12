 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Reuters

'Jeopardy!' makers announce Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik as new hosts

By
Reuters

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

The new season of Jeopardy is scheduled begin airing on September 13
The new season of 'Jeopardy' is scheduled begin airing on September 13

The makers of Jeopardy! on Wednesday, August 11 named executive producer Mike Richards as the new host of the long-running daily TV quiz show, replacing Alex Trebek who died in 2020 after more than three decades on the series.

Actor Mayim Bialik will host primetime specials and Jeopardy! spin-offs including a college championship tournament that will air on ABC next year, according to a statement from Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show.

Richards, Bialik, and several others including actor LeVar Burton, Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and journalist Katie Couric had taken turns as guest hosts in recent months following Trebek's death.

Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020 at age 80.

Richards joined Sony Pictures Television in 2019 and has served as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Prior to that, he produced another game show, The Price is Right.

Bialik starred on comedies The Big Bang Theory and Blossom and earned a doctorate degree in neuroscience.

The new season of Jeopardy is scheduled begin airing on September 13.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go house-hunting again, duo eyeing $85million mansion

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go house-hunting again, duo eyeing $85million mansion
Tom Hardy weighs in on future career prospects after 'shifting priorities'

Tom Hardy weighs in on future career prospects after 'shifting priorities'

Terry Crews gives his take on Hollywood’s bathing debate

Terry Crews gives his take on Hollywood’s bathing debate
Princess Eugenie joins Queen at Balmoral after Prince Andrew gets sued

Princess Eugenie joins Queen at Balmoral after Prince Andrew gets sued
Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for teaching her 'to be more confident'

Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for teaching her 'to be more confident'
Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence'

Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence'
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'getting along' as they rebuild their ties

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'getting along' as they rebuild their ties
Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake slice sold for £1,850

Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake slice sold for £1,850
Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teased by unwanted house guest: Video

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teased by unwanted house guest: Video
Oscar winner Almodovar gets apology from Instagram over poster controversy

Oscar winner Almodovar gets apology from Instagram over poster controversy

Chris Hemsworth surprised by kids on his 38th birthday

Chris Hemsworth surprised by kids on his 38th birthday
Amber Heard steals attention with her sizzling snap to mar Johnny Depp's award win

Amber Heard steals attention with her sizzling snap to mar Johnny Depp's award win

Latest

view all