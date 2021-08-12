 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Second-hand refrigerator brings thousands of dollars to man in South Korea

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

FILE PHOTO: A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo. May 31, 2017. REUTERS
  • The man had bought the second-hand refrigerator online. 
  • Seller and transporter of the refrigerator under investigation, Police said. 
  • If the owner is not found in six months, the finder gets to keep the money according to South Korean Law. 

A man in South Korea got lucky when he found wads of cash strapped under a second-hand refrigerator he purchased online, reported Mothership on Thursday, citing MBC News.

Per the piece, the man discovered the money while cleaning the fridge. The money amounts to 110 million Korean won in total, roughly equivalent to $95,000. 

The man immediately reported the incident to police on August 6 after which an investigation was launched. Police said they are temporarily holding the cash. The seller and the transporter will be included in the investigation regarding the owner of the money.

A police officer, while talking to MBC News, called the case "absurd" owing to a large amount of money involved.

Regulations regarding found money

Allkpop, a US-based pop blog and gossip website, reported that the country's Lost and Found Act requires the money to go to the person who found it if the owner does not surface within six months. 

If such a thing happens, the man will only need to pay a 22% tax on the money he found. 

On the other hand, if the owner of the money is found, the finder will be given 5-20% of the amount in compensation. 

The law also states that if the money found is related to a crime, it will be transferred to the state. 

